Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash Summit to London in October

Outreach extends its sales engagement and intelligence platform to offer localised support of the company's expansion in EMEA

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement and intelligence platform provider, today announced its first-ever European Unleash Summit, bringing together the top sales professionals to discuss the future of sales and the keys to success in this ever-evolving market on October 12, 2021, in London at Outreach's London offices, 70 Wilson Street, London EC2A 2DB. Those unable to participate in person can attend Outreach's Unleash Virtual Summit the same day.

The Unleash Summit features Outreach executives including chief revenue officer Anna Baird and global innovation evangelist Mary Shea. This year's Unleash Summit is designed to help sales leaders close their sales execution gap and become Revenue Innovators who proactively identify and act on growth opportunities, guided to great outcomes in real-time, to deliver efficient, predictable growth.

"We are so excited to bring the Unleash Summit to the EMEA market for the first time," said Manny Medina, Outreach chief executive officer and cofounder. "Since we opened our first international office in London in February 2020, we've experienced incredible growth in EMEA, adding hundreds of new customers. We are expanding our investment this year to better serve the needs of our European customers."

The new features include:

  • Localised AI-powered Insights and Buyer Intent signals: unveiled in MayOutreach Insights helps sellers better understand the level of interest that a prospect or customer has in engaging in a sales conversation. Outreach Insights is an integrated reporting and analytics solution that leverages cutting-edge AI to detect buyer sentiment and more accurately measure buyer emotion. The solution now supports English, French, Spanish and German languages to allow sellers to optimise what, when, and how they communicate with their buyers.
  • Editor support in 18 languages: Outreach's editor enables companies to easily create sales sequences to automate communications to prospects. To better serve the needs of European companies, Outreach's editor now simplifies the creation and management of campaigns in multiple languages, streamlining content creation and increasing the consistency of company messaging across geographies.
  • Multi-currency support: Designed to simplify the tracking of opportunities across global customers, Outreach's dashboard now offers multi-currency opportunity mapping to help sales leaders monitor their customer base across geographies and better manage account-based sales strategies.
  • Local schedule-based Sequence setup: Outreach's Sequences provide salespeople with pre-set cadences for sales communications to reach prospects in the most effective way. The system now features international workweek customization that allows for different workweek configurations as well as holiday support to help sales leaders create sequences that will generate the best results according to prospect availability.
  • EMEA hosting: Outreach already complies with the EU and UK GDPR, and is committed to offering the highest standard of data compliance. As a result, the company will provide hosting in the EU in the coming months.

"Companies looking to sell across Europe often struggle to close deals due to the complexity of managing prospects across multiple languages and currencies, and responding to diverse customer behavior," said Baird. "This complexity can result in unpredictable and inefficient sales cycles that slow down growth. By offering support for all popular European languages, currencies, and local scheduling, European sales leaders are empowered to create powerful cross-continent campaigns that will increase predictable, efficient growth for sales teams in the region. We're proud that our platform can now help even more people to reach their prospects in more meaningful ways."

