DGAP-Adhoc HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA lowers sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year due to significantly reduced market expectations for global vehicle production
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA lowers sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year due to significantly reduced market expectations for global vehicle production
- Significant decline in global vehicle production forecast as a result of further worsening market bottlenecks
- HELLA lowers forecast for sales and profit margin
Lippstadt, 23 September 2021. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has lowered its sales and earnings forecast for the current fiscal year against the backdrop of significantly reduced market expectations as a result of further worsening supply bottlenecks, particularly for electronic components. For the current fiscal year 2021/2022, the company now expects sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects in the range of around 6.0 to 6.5 billion euros (previously: around 6.6 to 6.9 billion euros) and an EBIT margin adjusted for structural measures and portfolio effects of around 5 to 7 percent (previously: around 8 percent).
The adjustment of the company's outlook is made against the backdrop of the latest market forecasts by renowned industry service providers and market analysts, according to which global vehicle production will decline by more than eight percent in the current fiscal year 2021/2022 (1 June 2021 to 31 May 2022). In July 2021, growth of almost four percent was still expected.
23-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2941 38-7125
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2941 38-6647
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@hella.com
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SX22
|WKN:
|A13SX2
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1235524
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1235524 23-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare