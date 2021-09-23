FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Proud of Expanding Client Roster of Women-Led Cannabis Brands

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce growing demand and onboarding of highly regarded …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce growing demand and onboarding of highly regarded women led cannabis brands for its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as "The Galley", a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California. FinCanna previously announced that it signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc

Annie Holman, Founder and CEO of QVI Inc. stated, "We are thrilled to be the go-to co-manufacturer for so many women led cannabis brands. Firstly, women led cannabis businesses represent a major segment of the industry and are extremely valuable to us as we grow our business. And secondly, they are essential participants and leaders in creating a healthy and thriving industry across the state. Additionally, women are the drivers behind some of the best brands on the market. Sisters unite!"