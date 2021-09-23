checkAd

FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Proud of Expanding Client Roster of Women-Led Cannabis Brands

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce growing demand and onboarding of highly regarded …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce growing demand and onboarding of highly regarded women led cannabis brands for its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as "The Galley", a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California. FinCanna previously announced that it signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc

Annie Holman, Founder and CEO of QVI Inc. stated, "We are thrilled to be the go-to co-manufacturer for so many women led cannabis brands. Firstly, women led cannabis businesses represent a major segment of the industry and are extremely valuable to us as we grow our business. And secondly, they are essential participants and leaders in creating a healthy and thriving industry across the state. Additionally, women are the drivers behind some of the best brands on the market. Sisters unite!"

Women-led Galley client brands include:

  • Sonder, Faun Chapin, CEO of Sonder said, "Sonder is a labour of love a reflection of lives spent as makers who seek to delight and inspire a sense of wonder in the world much like most of the women I know in the cannabis industry."
  • Professor Snooks, Elena Du Charme, CEO of Professor Snook said, "Annie is Professor Snook's biggest supporter, not to mention great fun to work with. The Galley's blend of business and brand nurturing is a wonderful feminine leadership quality."
  • Green Bee Botanicals, Bridget May, founder, CEO of Green Bee Botanicals said "There are many things we love about working in the cannabis space - like getting to work with such an incredibly healing plant - but above all it's the support, camaraderie and genuine collaboration with other women here that sustains us. The reason we're thriving is entirely because of the guidance, mentorship and funding from women, and we couldn't be more grateful."
  • Bad Mommy, Lalita Khosla, CEO of Bad Mommy said, "While we can't claim that imbibing delicious, high quality, low potency edibles solves every problem, it sure takes the edge off. Working with Annie is connective and supportive for women in the industry, which is essential."
  • Potli, Felicity Chen, CEO of Potli said, "Our sriracha is an ode to a cult favorite Vietnamese hot sauce which always seems to sneak its way into nearly any meal we eat. it's spicy and nano-emulsified with 100mg of THC."
  • Laurie & Mary Jane is an award-winning, family-owned, and women-led edible company, their sacred mission: "to make the most delicious, reliable, and effective cannabis edibles." From organic, fair-trade chocolate to infused, full-spectrum coconut oil, you can taste the quality of ingredients in every bite.
  • House of Saka are makers of Luxury Infused Beverages, "Vinfusions", that have been carefully crafted to satisfy even the most discerning of palates.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "Annie continues to attract great clients for the Galley. It's no surprise that women-led brands would be attracted to The Galley as Annie's charisma and leadership stand out. And equally important, The Galley delivers best in class service and production - top to bottom."

