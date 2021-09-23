checkAd

Grand Havana CEO Discusses Half Moon Empanadas Agreement, Continued Expansion Opportunities in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Robert Rico, CEO of Grand Havana Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) ('the Company'), who discusses the Company’s background, agreement with Half Moon Empanadas, and goals for the remainder of 2021.

Grand Havana is a gourmet coffee company operating in wholesale, retail, and hospitality sectors, and offers their product in ground, whole bean, and K-cups. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Rico describes the Company’s goal to grow their café presence beyond locations at the University of Miami and the Miami International Airport with plans to offer franchising opportunities nationwide.

“We are aggressively seeking new opportunities to increase our food service and expand our café presence,” Rico says. “We have many deals on our pipeline and we will be announcing them very shortly.”

Rico also discusses the Grand Havana management team, the Company’s history, and the continued growth in the works across the wholesale, retail, and hospitality sectors.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-grand-havana-ghav/

About Grand Havana, Inc.
Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV)is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso and services.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

