Recipients of the Novo Nordisk Prize played major role in the research and development of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

The Novo Nordisk Foundation is awarding the Novo Nordisk Prize to pioneering researchers Professor Katalin Karikó, Professor Drew Weissman, Professor Uğur Şahin and Dr. Özlem Türeci for their scientific discoveries and development, which led to the approval of the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

The scientists have played instrumental roles in basic research and the development of the mRNA vaccine from BioNTech, which has proven 95% effective against COVID-19 and has become a decisive factor in overcoming the pandemic. By the end of the year, more than 1 billion people worldwide will have been vaccinated with the vaccine.

The mRNA technology on which the vaccine is based also holds promise for future vaccines and treatments for a wide range of diseases, including cancer and genetic diseases.

"With the awarding of this Prize, we pay tribute to the people behind one of the most exceptional achievements of our time – in which scientific discoveries through the past two decades have led to the development of a vaccine with incredible speed. The mRNA vaccines have already prevented thousands of COVID-19 related deaths among people all over the world," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Jørgen Frøkiær, Chair of the scientific committee that awards the Novo Nordisk Prize, says: "The awarding of the Prize underlines Louis Pasteur's famous words that 'chance favours the prepared mind'. The decades-long dedicated work of these four scientists in the field of mRNA significantly contributed to a well-tolerated and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine. When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in spring 2020, Uğur Şahin und Özlem Türeci realized immediately that the technology could create the vaccine that could save humanity from the grip of the pandemic. With their unique scientific contributions and the responsible entrepreneurship, the first mRNA-based vaccine was born. It opened the door to a new and revolutionary technology – a completely new type of vaccine that could turn life-threatening diseases upside down over the coming years."