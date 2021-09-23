Avangrid Renewables Appoints Jose Antonio Miranda President Onshore

“With the approval of our offshore wind joint venture project, Vineyard Wind, and our ambition to grow both onshore and offshore renewables, bringing Jose Antonio on in this newly created role ensures we have a strong leadership team in place to achieve our goals,” said President & CEO of Avangrid Renewables, Alejandro de Hoz. “This is a transformational year for Avangrid Renewables and we are off to a great start. We have an ambitious pipeline for onshore renewables development and I’m very excited that we will have Jose Antonio’s experience and leadership focused on the growth of our onshore business.”

Avangrid Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), announced today the appointment of Jose Antonio Miranda as President Onshore. In this role, he will oversee the growth of the company’s onshore wind and solar business.

Miranda brings with him extensive renewables leadership experience and was previously CEO of Onshore in the Americas region for Siemens Gamesa and Chairman of its Boards in US, Mexico and Brazil. Prior to his decade-long tenure at Siemens Gamesa where he held roles in Europe, Asia and the Americas, he held a variety of roles over a ten-year period at the multinational engineering firm, ABB.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the AVANGRID team,” said Miranda. “This is a pivotal time for renewables development in the U.S. and I’m looking forward to growing our business and building our onshore solar and wind pipeline in this country.”

Miranda holds a Master of Business Administration from ICADE (Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, Madrid, Spain) and a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Superior Technical Institute of Industrial Engineers of Gijón (Oviedo University, Spain).

Miranda will be splitting his time between Portland, Oregon and New England.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $39 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

