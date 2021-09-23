Kilroy Realty, L.P. Prices $450.0 Million of 2.650% Senior Notes Due 2033

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) (the “Company”) today announced that its operating partnership, Kilroy Realty, L.P., has priced an underwritten public offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.650% senior notes due 2033 (the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 2.650% per annum on May 15 th and November 15 th of each year, commencing May 15, 2022, and mature on November 15, 2033 and are guaranteed by the Company. The Notes are being offered at a price equal to 99.957% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, with a yield to maturity of 2.654%. The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $445.8 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and the Company’s estimated expenses. The Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to Kilroy Oyster Point (Phase 1), an approximately 656,000 square foot office and life science development project located in South San Francisco, which the Company expects to receive LEED Gold certification and to qualify as an Eligible Green Project (as defined). However, the Company may choose to allocate or re-allocate net proceeds from the offering, in whole or in part, to one or more other Eligible Green Projects.

Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to Eligible Green Projects, the Company intends to use net proceeds to redeem or repay indebtedness and, to the extent not used for such purpose, for other general corporate purposes that may include funding development projects and acquiring land and properties. Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to Eligible Green Projects, the Company may also hold net proceeds in cash, cash equivalents and/or marketable securities. Such indebtedness to be redeemed or repaid may include all $300.0 million aggregate principal amount (plus the make-whole redemption premium and accrued and unpaid interest) of the operating partnership’s outstanding 3.800% senior notes due 2023 and may also include borrowings, if any, under the operating partnership’s revolving credit facility.