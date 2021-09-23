checkAd

Kilroy Realty, L.P. Prices $450.0 Million of 2.650% Senior Notes Due 2033

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:04  |   |   |   

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) (the “Company”) today announced that its operating partnership, Kilroy Realty, L.P., has priced an underwritten public offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.650% senior notes due 2033 (the “Notes”). The Notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 2.650% per annum on May 15th and November 15th of each year, commencing May 15, 2022, and mature on November 15, 2033 and are guaranteed by the Company. The Notes are being offered at a price equal to 99.957% of the principal amount, plus accrued interest, if any, with a yield to maturity of 2.654%. The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, BNP PARIBAS and US Bancorp acted as joint book-running managers; Citigroup, KeyBanc Capital Markets, MUFG, Scotiabank and SMBC Nikko acted as senior co-managers; and BofA Securities, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, Comerica Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Ramirez and Co., Inc. acted as co-managers of the offering.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $445.8 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and the Company’s estimated expenses. The Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to Kilroy Oyster Point (Phase 1), an approximately 656,000 square foot office and life science development project located in South San Francisco, which the Company expects to receive LEED Gold certification and to qualify as an Eligible Green Project (as defined). However, the Company may choose to allocate or re-allocate net proceeds from the offering, in whole or in part, to one or more other Eligible Green Projects.

Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to Eligible Green Projects, the Company intends to use net proceeds to redeem or repay indebtedness and, to the extent not used for such purpose, for other general corporate purposes that may include funding development projects and acquiring land and properties. Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to Eligible Green Projects, the Company may also hold net proceeds in cash, cash equivalents and/or marketable securities. Such indebtedness to be redeemed or repaid may include all $300.0 million aggregate principal amount (plus the make-whole redemption premium and accrued and unpaid interest) of the operating partnership’s outstanding 3.800% senior notes due 2023 and may also include borrowings, if any, under the operating partnership’s revolving credit facility.

Seite 1 von 3
Kilroy Realty Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kilroy Realty, L.P. Prices $450.0 Million of 2.650% Senior Notes Due 2033 Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) (the “Company”) today announced that its operating partnership, Kilroy Realty, L.P., has priced an underwritten public offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.650% senior notes due 2033 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
DXP Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Premier Water
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Kilroy Signs Three New Leases Totaling 330,000 Square Feet of Office-to-Life Science Redevelopments in San Diego
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 4.0%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Kilroy’s Newly Acquired Indeed Tower Awarded LEED Platinum Certification
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten