Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering in Connection with Expected Nasdaq Listing
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase shares of common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. In connection with the offering the Company’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MIGI”. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-258299) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at: 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 by email at placements@hcwco.com, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.
