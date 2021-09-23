checkAd

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering in Connection with Expected Nasdaq Listing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:35  |  49   |   |   

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase shares of common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. In connection with the offering the Company’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MIGI”. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-258299) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at: 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 by email at placements@hcwco.com, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

Seite 1 von 3
Mawson Infrastructure Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering in Connection with Expected Nasdaq Listing Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces New Site in Pennsylvania, USA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. to Participate in the BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference on September 22nd, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten