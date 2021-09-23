Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering in Connection with Expected Nasdaq Listing

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase shares of common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and warrants to purchase shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. In connection with the offering the Company’s common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MIGI”. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.