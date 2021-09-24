DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate DIC Asset AG: Lease with C&A for 69,000 sqm of logistics space extended until 2025 24.09.2021 / 07:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG: Lease with C&A for 69,000 sqm of logistics space extended until 2025

- DIC secures continuous cash flow for its investors

- Fashion retailer C&A remains committed to the site in Mönchengladbach

- Lease renewal ensures that logistics centre remains fully occupied

Frankfurt am Main, 24 September 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, extends its lease agreement with C&A for 69,000 sqm of logistics space in Mönchengladbach until 2025. The property hosts the fashion retailer's largest and most important logistics centre in Europe. The company is the property's sole occupier.

"We are very pleased to continue our successful collaboration with this strategic tenant. By renewing the lease agreement and by securing the ongoing full occupancy of the logistics centre, we keep the cash flow sustainably and reliably stable for our investors," said Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.

The site is of paramount importance to C&A. Among the company's six distribution centres, it is the main goods handling facility for clothes and accounts for about one third of its entire goods turnover in Germany. Around 104 clothing stores are restocked from the Mönchengladbach facility. "We renewed the lease not just for strategic reasons, but also because we have come to appreciate DIC as a logistics expert by our side who collaborated with us to find purpose-driven solutions for all stakeholders during the pandemic. We continue to believe that they will keep supporting us with creative and constructive ideas going forward," added Markus Wagener, Head of European Logistics at C&A.