KAP AG INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021 - Revenue climbs 12.3% year on year to €181.7 million - Normalised EBITDA reaches €21.7 million, up signficantly year on year at 23% - Accelerate programme shows impact: EBITDA margin rises to 11.9% - Outlook for 2021: Revenue between €320 and 350 million and normalised EBITDA between €32 and 38 million (excluding it/services segment)

Fulda, 24 September 2021 - KAP AG ("KAP"), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), looks back on a successful first half of 2021. In a significantly improved, but still highly volatile, market environment, the KAP Group generated revenue of €181.7 million (previous year: €161.8 million) in its continuing operations. Normalised EBITDA increased by 23.3% to €21.7 million (previous year: €17.6 million) with a normalised EBITDA margin of 11.9% (previous year: 10.9%), up 1.0 percentage points. In part, the improved profitability reflects the measures already implemented under the Accelerate programme.

Eckehard Forberich, member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG: "We have honed our strategic alignment significantly since last year. Today, we are a focused, modern industrial holding company with a clear investment approach geared towards entrepreneurial-minded, mid-sized companies. It is particularly pleasing that the KAP Group continued to make progress on its strategic and operational improvement initiatives within the framework of the Accelerate programme over the first six months of the year, and did so consistently and faster than planned. The accelerated transformation processes in the segments are already leaving their mark and have significantly improved our profitability. We will to rigorously pursue this course further.