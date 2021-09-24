checkAd

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 15:03  |  23   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. InnovAge held an earnings conference call on September 21, 2021. During the call, Maureen Hewitt, InnovAge’s President and CEO, disclosed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [InnovAge’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a May 2021] audit.” Hewitt added that the “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

InnovAge Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) for violations of the securities laws. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Ford Motor Company Announces Details For Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Stellantis and TotalEnergies Welcome Mercedes-Benz as a New Partner of Automotive Cells Company ...
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:19 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten