checkAd

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Release of Monthly Factsheet

Autor: Accesswire
24.09.2021, 22:43  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Please see below for a link to the monthly factsheet for the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP), including performance and portfolio composition as of August 31, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Please see below for a link to the monthly factsheet for the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP), including performance and portfolio composition as of August 31, 2021.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Factsheet

Foto: Accesswire

Important Information
Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the marketing name in Canada for Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg SA, Standard Life Investments Private Capital Ltd, SL Capital Partners LLP, Standard Life Investments Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenfap.com

For More Information Contact:
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

SOURCE: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665513/Aberdeen-Asia-Pacific-Income-Investm ...

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Release of Monthly Factsheet TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Please see below for a link to the monthly factsheet for the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP), including performance and portfolio composition as of August 31, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIRE Technologies Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail
American Battery Metals Corporation Executes Agreement to Secure Over 6,000 Acres of Nevada-Based ...
Naked Brand Group Provides Update to Chairman's Address From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
State Fair of Texas Indoor Spaces Will Be Protected with ActivePure
Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market
GGX Gold Corp Retains 360 Aviation for IR Services
Canagold Announces Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement for up to C$5.0 Million
Element79 Gold Begins Phase 1 Exploration Program on the Dale Gold Property in the Abitibi ...
Green Stream Holdings Begins Application For 3rd Utility Interconnection Agreement For Anthony ...
Notice of Disposition of Common Shares Through Open Market
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Azarga Metals Management Change
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Update on Re-Domiciliation and Annual Redemption Feature Announced
Accesswire | Analysen