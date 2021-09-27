DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed income investor meetings 27.09.2021 / 07:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich/Stockholm, September 27, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB, a 100% subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) is contemplating a subsequent partial bonds issue under its existing senior unsecured bonds framework (ISIN NO0010861487). The proceeds from a potential subsequent bonds issue are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to investments and acquisitions - this especially considering the broader investment focus.

In addition to the already existing focus on platform companies in the lower midmarket segment and add-on acquisitions for existing portfolio companies, larger transactions are now also being carried out in the midmarket segment as part of co-investments together with the AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund. AURELIUS is recording a significant increase in activity in all three focus areas and is preparing itself for future transactions.

The bonds, which initially were issued in an amount of EUR 75 million within a framework of up to EUR 200 million, mature on December 5, 2024 and carry an interest rate of three months EURIBOR (floor at 0 percent) plus a margin of 425 basis points. The bonds are guaranteed by AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA.

Pareto Securities has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income meetings and subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a subsequent bonds issue may follow. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB will inform the capital markets about the progress of the transaction in accordance with legal requirements.



