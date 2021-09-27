checkAd

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed income investor meetings

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.09.2021, 07:46  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed income investor meetings

27.09.2021 / 07:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed income investor meetings

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & CO KGaA!
Long
Basispreis 23,74€
Hebel 8,06
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 30,02€
Hebel 7,60
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Munich/Stockholm, September 27, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB, a 100% subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) is contemplating a subsequent partial bonds issue under its existing senior unsecured bonds framework (ISIN NO0010861487). The proceeds from a potential subsequent bonds issue are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including but not limited to investments and acquisitions - this especially considering the broader investment focus.

In addition to the already existing focus on platform companies in the lower midmarket segment and add-on acquisitions for existing portfolio companies, larger transactions are now also being carried out in the midmarket segment as part of co-investments together with the AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund. AURELIUS is recording a significant increase in activity in all three focus areas and is preparing itself for future transactions.

The bonds, which initially were issued in an amount of EUR 75 million within a framework of up to EUR 200 million, mature on December 5, 2024 and carry an interest rate of three months EURIBOR (floor at 0 percent) plus a margin of 425 basis points. The bonds are guaranteed by AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA.

Pareto Securities has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income meetings and subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a subsequent bonds issue may follow. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB will inform the capital markets about the progress of the transaction in accordance with legal requirements.
 

Disclaimer
This press release is neither a financial analysis nor advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, nor an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell securities of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA or AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB and is not intended for publication or distribution in or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which such publication or distribution would be unlawful. This communication is addressed exclusively to persons who are lawfully entitled to receive this information. Specifically, it is not addressed to U.S. citizens or persons resident in the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada or Japan.

Seite 1 von 3
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed income investor meetings DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed income investor meetings 27.09.2021 / 07:46 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahres bis zum 30. Juni 2021 bekannt und gibt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG reports first half to 30 June 2021 results and provides corporate update
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor veröffentlicht Einladung zur ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung und gibt ...
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners concludes forward deal for local shopping center 'Oberpfalz-Arkaden' with ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB announces fixed ...
EQS-News: Swiss Prime Site Solutions awarded FINMA licence
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires established office property Bonnanova for special fund
DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG further expands its wind portfolio in France
DGAP-News: 777 Capital Partners schließt Forward-Deal für Nahversorgungszentrum «Oberpfalz-Arkaden» mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor publishes invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting and announces financial results for ...
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Half-Year 2021 Results and Provides Corporate Update
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:46 UhrDGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB kündigt eine Roadshow mit Anleiheinvestoren an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Aurelius Aktie: Licht am Ende des Tunnels?
4investors | Kommentare
02.09.21Aurelius expandiert in Italien
4investors | Kommentare
02.09.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS Group announces opening of its Milan office and appoints Ludovico Denza as Managing Director of AURELIUS Italy
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21DGAP-News: AURELIUS eröffnet Büro in Mailand und ernennt Ludovico Denza zum Managing Director für AURELIUS Italien
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten