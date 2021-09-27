checkAd

PMI Calls for Science-Based Discourse on Smoke-Free Alternatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.09.2021, 10:03  |  13   |   |   

Misinformation threatens progress toward a smoke-free future, reveals a new international survey released today by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM). Well-funded groups continue to promote false narratives and spread confusion even as societal support increases for smoke-free alternatives that are scientifically substantiated to be a better choice for adults than continued smoking.

The survey—fielded among nearly 30,000 adults in 26 countries by independent research firm Povaddo and commissioned by PMI—reveals that too many adult smokers remain unaware that better alternatives to cigarettes exist, are unable to access them, or are confused by false or misleading information that prevents them from making an informed choice.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Long
Basispreis 94,81€
Hebel 13,80
Ask 0,69
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 109,93€
Hebel 12,24
Ask 0,73
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

There is clear public demand for a collective review of the facts and science about smoke-free products. Nearly eight in 10 respondents (79%) agree that adult smokers who would otherwise continue using cigarettes should have access to and accurate information about smoke-free alternatives. This view is shared by 87% of current adult smokers.

“People expect public health bodies and regulators to reach a scientific consensus around innovative smoke-free alternatives and provide adults who smoke with evidence-based information about these products,” said Grégoire Verdeaux, Senior Vice President, External Affairs at PMI. “Misinformation about smoke-free alternatives—often based on opinion—is a persistent issue that is having real-world consequences. Embracing facts, innovative technologies, and science is the shared responsibility of industry, health authorities, and government, and it’s the least we can do to drive positive change for the world. At Philip Morris International, we prioritize transparency as we transform our business to deliver a smoke-free future—inviting policymakers, the scientific community, and NGOs to review and verify our scientific findings. By providing adult smokers science-based information about better alternatives, we can accelerate the decline in smoking rates, helping to end the use of cigarettes once and for all.”

The survey also shows the extent of public confusion surrounding smoke-free products.

  • Nearly half the adults surveyed wrongly believe that e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are more harmful than or equally harmful as cigarettes (45% and 46%, respectively, for each product category).
  • Asked why they have not considered switching to a better alternative, around a third of smokers surveyed cited lack of information about how these products differ from cigarettes (33%), uncertainty about the science (35%), or having easier access to cigarettes (32%), the most harmful form of tobacco consumption.

Promisingly, the survey findings also demonstrate how accurate information about better alternatives can help smokers to move away from cigarettes.

Seite 1 von 3
Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PMI Calls for Science-Based Discourse on Smoke-Free Alternatives Misinformation threatens progress toward a smoke-free future, reveals a new international survey released today by Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM). Well-funded groups continue to promote false narratives and spread confusion even …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spirit of Wipro Run Brings Together Participants From Over 35 Countries
New Study Evaluates the Feasibility of Using Masimo EMMA Capnography on Mechanically Ventilated ...
Strong Improvement in BALYO's Operating Income in the First Half of 2021
Eurofins Scientific SE: Transplant Genomics Launches OmniGraf, the Only Combination Biomarker Panel That Provides the ...
BIOCORP Reports H1 2021 Results
Japan’s MHLW Approves PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin) for Advanced Urothelial Cancer
BIOCORP and NOVO NORDISK Sign Global Partnership Within Diabetes on Digital Health
Sensorion Reports 2021 First Half Results
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): Half Year 2021 Results
Publicis Groupe to Repurchase 2.5 Million Shares to Cover Employee Long Term Incentive Plans
Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Exclusive Networks Announces Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Paris
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says PMI CEO in Speech at Concordia Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Philip Morris International Announces Unconditional Offer for Vectura Group PLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erholt - Konjunkturabhängige Aktien stützen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal of Becoming a Majority Smoke-Free Business by 2025 and Creates Growth Opportunities Beyond Nicotine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Aktien New York: Dow erholt sich - Konjunkturabhängige Aktien liegen vorn
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow leicht erholt - Konjunkturdaten uneinheitlich
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
15.09.21Philip Morris International (PMI) Increases Dividend by 4.2% to Annualized Rate of $5.00 per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference; Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS Forecast Range of $5.76 to $5.86
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten