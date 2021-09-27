checkAd

Cegedim Release of its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.09.2021, 18:30   

 
 

PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

  Cegedim: Release of its 2021 Half-Year Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 27, 2021

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1st Half of 2021 is available free of charge in English and in French:

  • At the company headquarters
Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

  • on its website
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

  • on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android in English and in French
To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx.


 

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of close to €500 million in 2020.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tél. : +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jan Eryk UMIASTOWSKI
Cegedim
Chief Investment and
Investor Relations Officer
Tél. : +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline PARDO
suPR
Media Relations
Tél. :        +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com 		 

 

Attachment





