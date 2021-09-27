checkAd

Sunnova Partners with AutoGrid to Help Modernize California’s Power Grid

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, has partnered with AutoGrid to provide reliable demand response resources to Clean Power Alliance’s (CPA) Power Response Program. Through this partnership, Sunnova and AutoGrid will implement and scale a comprehensive distributed energy resources program, executing on a key component in CPA’s strategic Clean Energy Future plan.

“In the wake of the state’s ongoing wildfires and increased grid outages, the 21st century homeowner is increasingly seeking reliable and affordable energy for their family’s needs,” said Michael Grasso, EVP, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Sunnova. “By committing the much needed behind the meter capacity from Sunnova’s Southern California customers while using AutoGrid’s Flex platform, homeowners will now be able to directly contribute to making their own local grid more stable and efficient by providing it with clean, resilient and distributed resources.”

CPA is California’s largest Community Choice Aggregator with one million accounts that represent three million people across Southern California. Through this partnership, Sunnova and AutoGrid are committing to find new ways for CPA to transform their energy landscape, thus supporting California’s push to increase incremental grid resources in the face of sustained energy demand challenges.

With this partnership Sunnova will use AutoGrid’s Flex platform to provide scalable Virtual Power Plant services with the company’s rapidly-expanding residential storage installations in Southern California. AutoGrid’s cloud-based platform will work with Sunnova to enhance the process with installers, homeowners, grid operators, and utilities to optimize and dispatch its storage fleet for increased benefit to both customers and the grid.

“Virtual Power Plants allow environmentally-conscious citizens to make a positive and tangible impact on the environment in their own communities,” said Amit Narayan, founder & CEO of AutoGrid. “AutoGrid is proud to partner with Sunnova to help accelerate energy transition to address the urgent issues of climate change and justice.”

Sunnova operates one of the largest fleets of residential solar energy systems across 30+ U.S. states and territories, comprising more than 944 megawatts of generation capacity and serving more than 162,000 customers (as of June 30, 2021).

With over 5,000 megawatts of assets under contract, and experience managing distributed energy resources in 12 countries, AutoGrid is the leading provider of energy flexibility management solutions globally.

