EQS-News Report on home moving in Switzerland in 2020

Report on home moving in Switzerland in 2020

Basel, 28 September 2021. Every year, more than 450,000 households move home in Switzerland - equivalent to around 10 per cent of the country's population. So, what motivates people in Switzerland to leave their old home and find a new one? To find the answers, Baloise subsidiary MOVU AG has once again analysed how and why the Swiss move home. Its 2020 report was produced in partnership with Swiss Post.

Switzerland is constantly on the move - even in pandemic-hit 2020. Some 451,884 Swiss households moved home last year. That is a total of 701,664 people leaving one address for another. But not all age brackets are as likely to move as others. Around half of those who moved home in 2020 were between 18 and 40 years old. Once people are over 40, their tendency to move home drops significantly.

St. Gallen a popular place for moving
The analysis of moving activity among people from towns and cities is particularly illuminating: the towns of St. Gallen, Winterthur and Fribourg, for example, recorded the strongest home-moving flows in 2020. And, as with Switzerland's other larger towns and cities, these locations registered more people moving away than coming in. Major towns such as Winterthur, St. Gallen and Chur recorded the most new arrivals last year. Despite the trend of people moving away from towns and cities, these particular locations remained very attractive for the home-moving market. Urban centres are also more likely to have a greater number of one-person households than households with multiple people.

March the most popular month for moving
People move throughout the year. The months of March, June, July and September had the highest number of recorded moves in 2020. Top overall was - once again - March, with 67,241 people moving during the month. February, May and December were the weakest months in terms of the number of moves. A total of 48,121 people moved home during December, which was the most unpopular month for moving due to the holiday season.

Wertpapier


