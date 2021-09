DGAP-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Leadership Change in the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



30-Sep-2021 / 16:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Leadership Change in the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Jena, September 30, 2021



The Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has agreed on a change in the Executive Board of the company. Dr. Ludwin Monz, who has been Chief Executive Officer of the company since 2010, will turn over his position to Dr. Markus Weber, currently member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG, on December 31, 2021. The transition is happening on the best of terms and at Dr. Monz' own request.



Dr. Weber has more than 20 years of experience in various management and research and development functions within the ZEISS Group and, on the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG, is currently responsible for the Semiconductor Technology segment. Along with his new role as Chief Executive Officer of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Dr. Weber will remain on the board of Carl Zeiss AG, assuming the responsibilities of Dr. Monz on that board, who will leave the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG on December 31, 2021.



In the view of the Supervisory Board of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, management continuity is assured via the internal succession. The other two members of the Executive Board, Justus Felix Wehmer and Jan Willem de Cler, will remain in their current positions. Contact for investors and press

Sebastian Frericks

Head of Investor Relations

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Tel.: +49 3641 220-116

E-Mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com