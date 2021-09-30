GoodRx to Present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Spark Conference

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Annual Spark Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, October 14, at 1:15 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.