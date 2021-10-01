checkAd

Cornerstone Building Brands to Host Manufacturing Day Events in Six Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

In honor of National Manufacturing Day 2021, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that it will host events throughout October as part of an ongoing effort to showcase the importance of U.S. manufacturing and increase awareness of the outstanding career opportunities in the field. After hosting virtual-only events in 2020, this year’s events will offer a number of options to ensure students and community members can experience the programs safely.

The following facilities, all part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, will participate in National Manufacturing Day:

  • October 1: Siding Group facility in Martinsburg, W. Va.
  • October 15: U.S. Windows facility in Dallas, Texas
  • October 22: Siding Group facility in York, Neb.
  • October 26: Metal Coaters facility in Middletown, Ohio
  • October 27: U.S. Windows facility in Welcome, N.C.
  • October 28: Engineered Buildings facility in Houston, Texas

National Manufacturing Day is an annual event supported locally by hundreds of manufacturers across the country. These in-person and virtual tours and presentations are designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and career opportunities available to students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other local community members.

This year’s outreach is especially important as companies look to rebuild the workforce amidst the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, for example, the number of manufacturing job openings was at the highest level since the 1990s, by far.1 This shortage underscores the importance of education regarding the many unique and exciting career opportunities that exist within manufacturing.

“Our teams work together to create exterior building solutions that enable structural, environmental and aesthetic needs of our customers across North America, as well as strengthen our economy. We’re honored to raise awareness through Manufacturing Day events showcasing the many diverse opportunities in U.S. manufacturing,” said Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands. “In fact, manufacturers in the U.S. will need to fill four million jobs by 2030, an unprecedented need for skilled workers who can design, implement and operate the technologies that will be needed to manufacture the products to sustainably grow our communities. For our company and countless others, it is crucial to help fill the skills gap that exists today to build a powerful manufacturing workforce of the future.”

Manufacturing Day is produced by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) with key contributions and support from the Manufacturing Institute (MI). In addition, they have launched the larger Creators Wanted initiative to reduce the skills gap and increase the number of students enrolling in technical or vocational schools. To learn more about local Cornerstone Building Brands Manufacturing Day events, visit www.CornerstoneBuildingBrands.com/MFGDay. Or, to get more information on Manufacturing Day or Creators Wanted, please go to www.creatorswanted.org.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

________________________
 1 https://www.barrons.com/articles/labor-shortage-manufacturing-retail-t ...

Cornerstone Building Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Building Brands to Host Manufacturing Day Events in Six Communities In honor of National Manufacturing Day 2021, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that it will host events throughout October as part …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Shareholder and Court Approval for Spin-Out of Cannabis ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Cornerstone Building Brands Names New Senior Leaders in Operations, Supply Chain
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Inducement Awards Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Cornerstone Building Brands to Participate in the Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on September 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten