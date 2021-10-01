checkAd

Demand for Healthier Options Sparks Beverages Innovation Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for healthier life choices is growing as consumers look for options that support their efforts to feel, look, and live better. That trend is impacting all aspects of life, including beverages. As water and beverage companies seek to meet that need, the global health drinks market is projected to see promising growth, including a CAGR of 7.88% projected for the next five years. Bottled water is America's favorite drink; the category outsold soda for the first time in 2016 and has continued to do so ever since. That growth comes from purchases made across all channels, including convenience store sales, e-commerce orders and the hospitality sector. Taking advantage of opportunities in all three channels, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (Profile) and its impressive range of clean beverages are available in 75,000 locations around the country. In addition, the company is also expanding its product offerings, most recently launching a brand new line of six natural functional waters. Other companies looking to innovate and grow in the beverage space include the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) and Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX: FLOW).

  • WTER offers an impressive line of production options both online and in retail locations.
  • The company's flagship product, Alkaline88(R), will soon be available in nine major U.S. airports.
  • Last month, WTER signed an agreement with a turnkey e-commerce agency specializing in management of major retailers' digital marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart.
  • Sales in the c-store space are up 228% this year alone, reports The Alkaline Water Company.

Click here to view the custom infographic of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. editorial.

Choosing Better-for-You Beverages

Mordor Intelligence reports that the  health drinks market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The agency notes that "consumers are heeding the proliferation of linking food and beverage consumption with health. Owing to this factor consumers are now increasingly shifting toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle that aids in sustaining fitness while reducing the chances of lifestyle diseases."

