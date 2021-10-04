Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action Centre

For almost ten years, Tikehau Capital has been financing companies that actively support the energy transition, already attracting more than €1.5 billion in capital commitments to combat climate change across multiple investment strategies including private equity, private debt and capital markets strategies.

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, today announces its ambition to manage at least €5 billion of AUM dedicated exclusively to the fight against climate change by 2025. This will provide Tikehau Capital with sizable means to invest in companies and projects driving the decarbonisation of the economy to a more sustainable future. This significant commitment demonstrates the continued ambition of the Group to invest global savings towards a more resilient and inclusive economy, creating sustainable value for all.

These strategies are classified “Article 9” as per the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), a set of EU rules which aim to make the sustainability profile of funds more comparable and better understood by end-investors. Going forward, the investment strategies that will allow Tikehau Capital to fulfill its ambition to exceed €5bn of AUM dedicated to the fight against climate change by 2025 will all be classified “Article 9” as per the SFDR.

As part of Tikehau Capital’s continued commitment to furthering a positive climate agenda, the Group has also today launched the Climate Action Centre, a platform that will harness financial innovation and focus on decarbonisation, biodiversity, sustainable agriculture and food, the circular economy and sustainable consumption. The Climate Action Centre will initially convene more than 30 investment professionals, ESG experts and senior advisors who are already working to deploy existing climate-focused investment strategies. In the coming months, the Center will be strengthened with the addition of several climate and sustainable finance specialists.

The Climate Action Centre will be headed by Pierre Abadie, who has been appointed Group Climate Director, in addition to his existing role as Co-head of Tikehau Capital's T2 Energy Transition Private Equity fund. Pierre will work closely with Cécile Cabanis, Group Deputy CEO, to ensure that the Group’s climate-related objectives are fully integrated into Tikehau Capital's impact strategy and ESG approach.