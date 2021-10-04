CommScope Introduces the New, Innovative ARRIS SURFboard G34 and G36 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem & Wi-Fi 6 Routers

The technological innovation running through homes today demands incredible bandwidth, speed, and a strong network connection. To meet those increasing demands CommScope introduces two new products: the ARRIS SURFboard G34 and G36 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 routers.

Available in the United States, the ARRIS SURFboard G34 and G36 were designed for people who want to upgrade and future-proof their home network for optimum performance, integrated with the latest DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Customers can stream multiple 4K ultra-HD videos while hosting multiple online gaming sessions without interruptions. And it is estimated that customers can save themselves up to $168 annually* in modem rental fees by purchasing their modem.

“There is no doubt that home connectivity has become more important than ever before and now is the time to upgrade,” said Evan Groat, Senior Vice President, Smart Home Solutions and Retail Products, CommScope. “Customers want to make sure they are getting a fast and reliable connection. With people still working and learning from home, the SURFboard G34 and G36 systems provides the coverage and capacity needed to run all their devices at peak performance. It optimizes the latest technology to power a customer’s home network for better working, streaming, and gaming at top speeds.”

SURFboard G34 Features

The ARRIS SURFboard G34 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and Wi-Fi 6 router is compatible with cable internet speed plans up to 1 Gbps.** It comes with four-1 Gigabit Ethernet ports offering reliable wired connection to Ethernet devices. With AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 technology, the SURFboard G34 system enables customers to experience faster speeds in their home network. That means they can participate in video conference calls, stream the latest HD videos, or play games simultaneously, with ease.