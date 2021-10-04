Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Closes $45.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Completes Nasdaq Uplist

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (Nasdaq:MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,913,044 shares of common stock and 2,250,000 warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares of common stock of the Company, which includes 293,478 warrants issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional warrants, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share and associated warrant for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $45.0 million. In connection with the offering, on September 29, 2021, the Company’s common stock was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MIGI”.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-258299) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 30, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at: 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022 by email at placements@hcwco.com, or by telephone at (212) 856-5711.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson Infrastructure’s mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.