The Lee Brand Announces New Fall Campaign LeeOriginals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:20  |  27   |   |   

Lee, the iconic American denim and apparel brand, today announced a new advertising campaign – LeeOriginals (#leeoriginals). Produced in collaboration with preeminent photographer and creative director, Mark Seliger, this campaign celebrates the brand’s long-standing, trailblazing spirit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005573/en/

The Lee Brand Announces New Fall Campaign: LeeOriginals (Photo: Business Wire)

Lee has been part of iconic cultural moments and played a role in this country’s style narrative for generations. Inspired by the brand’s ongoing support of those who create their own path, the campaign was built in collaboration with game changers and originals. From the creative direction by Seliger to looks curated by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to the title track of ‘Strut’ by Lenny Kravitz, #leeoriginals celebrates and encourages those who push boundaries through creativity, ingenuity and hard work.

“This campaign embraces optimism, authenticity and tenacity - characteristics that are inherent to the Lee brand and shared with our consumers,” said Brigid Stevens, Senior Director of Marketing, Lee North America. “Originality has always driven innovation and fueled creativity, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Mark and Arianne. Their abilities to capture and celebrate the unique character and personality of each cast member reflects what has always made Lee original...the stories behind those who wear them.”

A cast of originals is featured including:

  • Quannah Chasinghorse
  • Levi Dylan
  • Annahstasia Enuke
  • Kenya Kinski-Jones
  • Haden McKenna
  • And more….

“Working together with Lee was a perfect combination of modern and legacy,” said Mark Seliger, photographer and creative director. “We picked our cast because of who they are and their reflection of personality and style. The idea was to find a common thread in composition and let these amazing people take it from there.”

The digital-first campaign was placed by Lee’s media agency, Tinuiti, and will launch on streaming, YouTube and digital channels on October 4 as well as across Lee’s social media channels and e-commerce website. A curated out-of-home (OOH) experience in collaboration with creative agency Noble People will target specific creative neighborhoods – SoHo, Williamsburg and Bushwick – across New York City. For more information please visit https://www.lee.com/originals.html.

About Lee

Lee, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand. Lee's collections include a uniquely styled range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts and jackets for men, women, and boys. Founded by H.D. Lee and backed by nearly 130 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee's movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. For more information, please visit www.lee.com.

