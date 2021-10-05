DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day Capital Markets Day 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING specifies roadmap to 2024 and raises medium-term guidance 05.10.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- STEMMER IMAGING takes positive stock of medium-term targets communicated in 2019

- Medium-term targets specified: Revenue growth aimed for EUR 200 million by 2024 and average EBITDA margin raised to 12-14% over the medium term

- Set of measures for stronger segmentation and focus on Distribution and Solution Business

- Greater importance of sustainability topics

- Uwe Kemm confirmed in his Executive Board role as COO until the end of May 2026

Puchheim, October 5, 2021 - STEMMER IMAGING AG listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ), is holding its Capital Markets Day today.

The company will provide analysts and investors with an update on its medium-term targets for the next few years, giving more specific details. Starting from the revenue and profitability targets stated at the previous Capital Markets Day in 2019 with a three- to five-year horizon, the company is now aiming to reach the revenue target of EUR 200 million in 2024 and has also increased its earnings range from 10-12% to now average 12-14% over the medium term.

In its presentation, the management outlines the concrete implementation plans to further expand STEMMER IMAGING's existing presence in attractive growth markets over the next few years.

Based on the successes achieved in industrial and non-industrial end markets, the company sees itself well positioned to benefit from the increasing investments in machine vision technology for industrial automation, such as for e-mobility solutions, new application areas in Sports & Entertainment based on strongly developing innovative digital offerings, as well as the changing requirements of supply chains in terms of sustainability. In order to exploit the opportunities that arise, the company aims to take advantage of these growth opportunities by sharpening its service portfolio, focusing on the two areas of Distribution and Solution Business.