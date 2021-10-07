checkAd

American Resources Corporation’s Perry County Resources Announces Its Thanksgiving Dinner Community Support Program

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

Management of American Resources and Perry County Resources are sponsoring local families with Thanksgiving dinners through partnerships with a local small business to help support them through the holidays

Management of American Resources and Perry County Resources are sponsoring local families with Thanksgiving dinners through partnerships with a local small business to help support them through the holidays

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that its management team will sponsor 20 local families, near its Perry County Resources (PCR) complex in Hazard, Kentucky, with Thanksgiving dinners to enjoy with their family during the holiday season.

Mark Jensen, commented, "We love the holiday season but also understand it can be a stressful time for families that need a bit of a helping hand. Our employees are hard-working individuals that are proud to put food on the table for their families. We have a strong belief in community stewardship and want to give our employees this opportunity to take it a step further and support others in their community that they know could use a little bit of extra help during this coming Thanksgiving. Our solutions-based platform is based on creating a better, more efficient and sustainable way of producing natural resources while adapting and innovating to meet the needs of the evolving, modern infrastructure markets. We are proud of our investments we have made in our operations and rare earth element innovations to bring well-paying, sustainable jobs as well as new economic opportunities to the region. The town of Hazard has a bright future and it's an honor to involve our local workforce to give back and pay it forward into the local community and region. Furthermore, we couldn't be happier to support local businesses such as Big Blue Smokehouse, a top local BBQ restaurant to provide the meals for our recipients!"

The 20 families will be nominated by members of the 127 individuals that are currently employed at American Resources' Perry County complex. The nominations will take place over the next 30 days leading up to the holiday season and will allow the Company's workforce to nominate families that they believe need a little bit of extra joy. Recipients will be provided a full Thanksgiving meal from Big Blue Smokehouse that they will be able to pick up at their convenience.

