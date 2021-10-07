checkAd

Canadian Study Using Cloud DX Technology Proves Remote Patient Monitoring Improves Patient Outcomes

Research using Canadian technology by Cloud DX provides evidence healthcare decision-makers need; RPM improves patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

News in Summary

  • A recent study called Post Discharge After Surgery Virtual Care with Remote Automated Monitoring Technology-1 (PVC -RAM 1) proves remote patient monitoring (RPM) improves patient outcomes.
  • Results show that virtual care patients saw a 24% reduction in drug errors, up to 14% fewer patients reported pain, and there were 5% fewer re-admissions or emergency room visits.
  • The study comes as Healthcare Units around the world struggle to address COVID-19 related issues. These results spurred adoption of this post-surgical model of care, using Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform, which is already being broadly adopted in Canada and the United States.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), A national medical study using Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform, led by P.J. Devereaux and Michael McGillion of the Population Health Research Institute proves remote patient monitoring (RPM) improves patient outcomes. Results show post-surgical RPM provides greater detection and correction of drug errors, reduces patient pain, and could reduce hospital re-admissions and emergency room visits.

"Healthcare can be better. With the recent rapid industry innovation, we are now conclusively seeing improvements in patient results from RPM," says Robert Kaul, CEO and co-founder of Cloud DX. "Anecdotally, we know remote patient care is great and offers more convenience. However, for physicians, administrators and payers there has been a lack of strong evidence proving ROI when deciding what innovations to adopt and implement. Until now."

The study, called "Post discharge after surgery Virtual Care with Remote Automated Monitoring technology-1" (PVC-RAM 1), included over 900 patients at nine hospitals. Scientists sought to evaluate if RPM, when used for 30 days post-surgery, improved patient outcomes compared to standard care (where the onus is on the patient to seek healthcare support). Patients using Cloud DX's Connected Health™ Kit had their vital signs monitored at home: heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, body temperature, and weight. Patients could also send nurses photos of surgical wounds and virtually access a nurse or doctor 24 hours a day.

