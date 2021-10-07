PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into a definitive membership interests purchase agreement with Martin Von Dyck, the sole member and owner of North Carolina-based CapNostics, LLC, which manufactures EsophaCap—a U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared and European CE Mark certified, non-endoscopic esophageal cell collection device which has been used in pre-commercial clinical research of esophageal precancer biomarkers at major academic medical centers. Concurrently, the Company entered into an exclusive long-term consulting agreement with Mr. Von Dyck, as well as an exclusive long-term manufacturing agreement with the EsophaCap contract manufacturer.
“Since entering this sector in 2018, PAVmed and its subsidiaries have aggressively sought to increase shareholder value by building a fully integrated and expanding portfolio of products which broadly address early detection, monitoring and treatment of esophageal disease,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., has been focused on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (“GERD”), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. We believe Lucid’s EsoCheck remains the only noninvasive esophageal cell collection device capable of performing the anatomically targeted and protected sampling necessary to optimize diagnostic accuracy in these patients.”
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device. Its GI Health division also includes the complementary EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus Technology. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Its Minimally Invasive Interventions division markets its CarpX Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device and NextFlo Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
