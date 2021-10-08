checkAd

Tidewater Announces Contemplated Bond Issue

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 09:00  |  17   |   |   

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to commence an offering of USD denominated 5-year senior secured bonds, subject to market and other conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the bond issue towards refinancing of the Company’s outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

The bonds will be privately placed in the United States in accordance with U.S. securities laws and sold outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

The bonds have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the bonds or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Tidewater notes that certain statements set forth in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements which reflect our current view with respect to future events and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and our future results of operations could differ materially from our historical results or current expectations reflected by such forward-looking statements. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in detail in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, most recent Form 10-Q, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

Tidewater Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tidewater Announces Contemplated Bond Issue Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to commence an offering of USD denominated 5-year senior secured bonds, subject to market and other conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the bond …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Tidewater to Present at the Pareto Securities’ 28th Energy Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten