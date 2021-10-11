DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland 11-Oct-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gruenwald (11.10.2021/08:16) - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) signed a purchase agreement to acquire a 51.8 MW wind park project in Poland. The three wind parks were developed by the Company's strategic partner, Pacifico Energy Partners GmbH. Construction was completed earlier this year. The purchase agreement is based on a cash-free enterprise value of the portfolio of approximately EUR 104 million, including senior project financing. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and successful financing. Part of the purchase price is deferred until certain land rights have been successfully extended to cover the full technical lifetime of the wind parks.

*************

Investor Relations and Media Requests

info@pacifico-renewables.com

Disclaimer

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. We will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will we reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and we do not assume any obligation to do so. We do not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.

11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49 82031 Grünwald Germany E-mail: ir@pacifico-renewables.com Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com ISIN: DE000A2YN371 WKN: A2YN37 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1239623

End of Announcement DGAP News Service