checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.10.2021, 08:18  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland

11-Oct-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Purchase agreement signed for 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland

Gruenwald (11.10.2021/08:16) - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) signed a purchase agreement to acquire a 51.8 MW wind park project in Poland. The three wind parks were developed by the Company's strategic partner, Pacifico Energy Partners GmbH. Construction was completed earlier this year. The purchase agreement is based on a cash-free enterprise value of the portfolio of approximately EUR 104 million, including senior project financing. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and successful financing. Part of the purchase price is deferred until certain land rights have been successfully extended to cover the full technical lifetime of the wind parks.

*************
Investor Relations and Media Requests

info@pacifico-renewables.com

 

Disclaimer

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. We will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will we reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and we do not assume any obligation to do so. We do not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.

11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
E-mail: ir@pacifico-renewables.com
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN371
WKN: A2YN37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1239623

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1239623  11-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239623&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPacifico Renewables Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland 11-Oct-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. concludes term sheet on portfolio transaction with 15,350 residential units and ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das mittelbare Mutterunternehmen der WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, erzielt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG setzt Angebotspreis für geplante Kapitalerhöhung auf EUR 2,55 fest
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., the indirect parent company of WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft, reaches agreement on ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A., das Mutterkonzern der ADLER Real Estate AG, schließt Absichtserklärung über ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Group S.A. schließt Absichtserklärung über Portfoliotransaktion mit 15.350 Wohneinheiten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Abschluss einer Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb von Immobilien der Adler ...
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:22 UhrDGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb eines 51,8-MW-Onshore-Windprojekts in Polen abgeschlossen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:22 UhrDGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Landmark acquisition of 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland signed
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:18 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Kaufvertrag zum Erwerb eines 51,8 MW-Onshore-Windprojekts in Polen geschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
01.10.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Berenberg Investment Banking nimmt Research Coverage auf
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Berenberg Investment Banking initiates research coverage
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Pacifico Renewables sichert sich zwei große Solarenergieprojekte
4investors | Kommentare
28.09.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ebnet Weg für Markteinritt ins Vereinigte Königreich und zur Fortführung des kontinuierlichen Wachstumspfads
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Pacifico Renewables Yield AG paves the way for market entry into the United Kingdom and to continue its steady growth path
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Czech parliament votes to reduce support for solar power
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Tschechisches Parlament stimmt für Kürzung der Solarstromförderung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten