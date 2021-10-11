checkAd

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 13:55   


This Campaign is Focused on the Company’s Flagship Brand: Tauri-Gum

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has commenced a major Advertising Campaign in Times Square, New York City.  This Advertising Campaign is expected to commence on October 15, 2021 and run through January 5, 2022.  The Company expects for its flagship brand Tauri-Gum to benefit from substantial exposure – including, during New Year’s Eve 2021 (December 31, 2021).   

The Campaign itself consists of a large digital billboard platform, located within the following Venue: The 1500 Broadway Spectacular, strategically positioned in the heart of the Times Square Plaza, “The Gateway to New York.”  The Venue is located next door to the NASDAQ Marketplace. 

The actual digital billboard itself is 56 feet wide by 29 feet tall, for a total of 1,624 square feet of viewing space.

Over the course of this 83-day advertising campaign (the “campaign”), the airtime package guarantees a minimum of Five 15 second Tauri-Gum advertisements per hour / airing 20 hours per day.  Over the course of the campaign, there will be a minimum of 8,300 of the above-referenced 15 second Tauri-Gum advertisements.  

This Advertising Campaign is Titled: “83 Days in the Big Apple”

The Company is working diligently on the creative aspects of this advertising campaign (the “Ad Display”).  Such will include: 1. Images of Tauri-Gum Product Line; 2. Brief Product Line Description; 3. The Company’s E-Commerce Website; 4. The Company’s Stock Trading Symbol; 5. Promo Code – TIMES15 (15% Discount + Free Shipping).

The Company will disclose to shareholders the final creative layout of the Ad Display once completed

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

