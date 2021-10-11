checkAd

FreeWheel Names Hong Cai as General Manager of its Beijing Office and VP of Engineering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company that provides global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, today announced that it has appointed Hong Cai as general manager of the company’s Beijing office and vice president of engineering. He will be based in Beijing and report to Yuling Ma, who was named chief technology officer of FreeWheel in February.

Cai will be responsible for leading, building and mentoring FreeWheel’s Beijing engineering team and partnering with leadership to drive innovation and strategies that further FreeWheel’s endeavours to help connect buyers and sellers across the TV ecosystem. He will also collaborate across product, operations, revenue and additional disciplines to develop and deliver differentiated advertising products and media solutions and support FreeWheel’s clients during this critical time in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 50,68€
Hebel 12,78
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 57,65€
Hebel 12,61
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Cai’s commitment to engineering excellence, innate curiosity and knack for developing talent will play a critical role in driving technology innovation and product delivery across FreeWheel,” said Ma. “He has a strong technical background with expertise in data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, all strategic areas of focus on FreeWheel’s roadmap. I am confident his leadership in technical development will accelerate the company’s ability to transform the way TV and premium video advertising is bought and sold in today’s technology-driven advertising industry.”

A 23-year technology industry veteran, Cai has held global engineering leadership roles at both small startups and established corporations, with extensive experience in cloud computing and technical evaluation as well as people management and building collaborative partnerships.

He joins FreeWheel from Data Orient, Inc., an AI-driven big data analytics startup in Beijing, where he served as chief technology officer and chief scientist. Prior to Data Orient, Inc., Cai was at Datayes, a FinTech company in Shanghai, as chief technology officer and vice president of engineering and ZTE TX in the United States, as chief technology officer of cloud computing. He also spent nearly 15 years at IBM across three different organizations, including IBM’s research group in China, IBM’s software development center in China, and IBM’s headquarters in New York, where he worked with senior technical and business leaders to define technology trends for the company’s future.

Cai earned a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering and PhD in Artificial Intelligence from Tsinghua University, the number one ranked university in China. In addition, he has authored approximately 50 papers, filed tens of patents and co-authored a book titled “Services Computing.”

About FreeWheel
 FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FreeWheel Names Hong Cai as General Manager of its Beijing Office and VP of Engineering FreeWheel, A Comcast Company that provides global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, today announced that it has appointed Hong Cai as general manager of the company’s Beijing office and vice president of engineering. He …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
New Residential Investment Corp. to Acquire Genesis Capital LLC
Chevron Sets Net Zero Aspiration and New GHG Intensity Target
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Comcast Business Closes Masergy Acquisition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21WDH: Sky will Abonnenten selbstentwickeltes TV-Gerät verkaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Sky will Abonnenten selbstentwickeltes TV-Gerät vermieten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: 100 Oakland Small Businesses Owned by People of Color to Each Receive a $10,000 Grant from Comcast RISE Totaling $1 Million
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: STARTING TODAY, SMALL BUSINESSES IN KING AND PIERCE COUNTIES MAY APPLY FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST RISE
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: APPLICATION WINDOW NOW OPEN FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: STARTING TOMORROW, SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY PEOPLE OF COLOR IN THE TWIN CITIES MAY APPLY FOR $10,000 GRANTS FROM COMCAST RISE
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21DGAP-News: COMCAST NAMES JOHN KELLER SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE MOUNTAIN WEST REGION
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini with Orders Starting Today
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Comcast Introduces XiOne – a New 4K, WiFi 6 Global Streaming TV Device
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten