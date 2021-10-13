checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH is contemplating a bond issue to refinance its existing bond

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH is contemplating a bond issue to refinance its existing bond

13-Oct-2021
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH is contemplating a bond issue to refinance its existing bond

 

Essen, 13 October 2021, 07:30 hours, - TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") is contemplating a bond issue to refinance its existing bond (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792).

The early refinancing aims to optimise the bond structure while creating financing capacity for more sizeable acquisition opportunities. Since TEMPTON's debut bond issue in 2019, the Company has taken an active role in successfully consolidating the German temporary staffing market.

The existing bond, which was issued in an amount of EUR 30 million and has a current outstanding amount of EUR 27 million, matures on 9 October 2023 and carries an interest rate of three months EURIBOR (floor at 0 percent) plus a margin of 600 basis points.

The company is contemplating to early refinance its existing bond subject to, inter alia, market conditions and has mandated Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed income meetings. There will be further capital markets communication in due course in accordance with legal requirements.

*** End of ad hoc announcement ***

For further information please contact:

Frau Christina Decker
Head of Marketing
TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Schürmannstraße 24
45136 Essen
Telefon: +49 201 89479-48
Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de

TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/

Language: English
Company: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH
Schürmannstr. 24
45136 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201 89479 0
E-mail: info@tempton.de
Internet: www.tempton.de
ISIN: NO0010861792
WKN: A2YPE8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange
