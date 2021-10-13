checkAd

Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services, is proud to announce the launch of its “mini-metaverse” at “Harmony at London Wall Place” in the City of London. The City of London Metaverse is powered by Nextech’s ARway spatial mapping technology and software development kit (SDK).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005319/en/

In August of this year, Nextech announced its acquisition of ARway, a leader in spatial computer mapping. By combining spatial mapping with Artificial Intelligence to scan and recognize surroundings, Nextech’s customers can now create hyper-accurate, location-based 3D mapping, critical to wayfinding and building the Metaverse. This Augmented Reality Software Kit (SDK) frames the digital world in a few minutes, combining robust mapping technologies for location persistent AR experiences. This mapping technology adds leverage and revenue potential for Nextech’s AR for e-commerce, AR wayfinding, AR advertising, HoloX Human Holograms and AR Portals.

Baran Korkmaz, founder of ARway, commented, "As a resident of London, it’s gratifying to see this mini-metaverse launched in my own backyard. The City of London’s adoption of ARway’s and Nextech’s mini-metaverse technology, implemented at large scale is a real validation and proof of concept. This is a unique use case involving major players - Guildhall and the London Symphony Orchestra and our technology is allowing thousands of users to experience this artwork through augmented reality. This is just the beginning and I have no doubt that this implementation at the City of London will generate interest about the metaverse from around the world. I can’t wait to see the adoption of Nextech’s mini-metaverse technology in other cities throughout the globe.”

Harmony at London Wall Place has been co-commissioned by Culture Mile and Brookfield Properties. It incorporates a series of location-anchored augmented reality artworks, bringing London to life with visuals and music from Guildhall School of Music & Drama and London Symphony Orchestra. The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the City of London, the historic centre of London and home to much of the UK's financial sector - the "Square Mile." The Corporation is probably the world's oldest continuously-elected democracy and predates Parliament.

