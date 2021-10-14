Plug Power Unveils the First HYVIA Hydrogen Renault Master Van at Plug Power Symposium

LATHAM, N.Y. and BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ : PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will unveil today the HYVIA hydrogen ‘Renault Master Van H2-TECH prototype’ at the 2021 Plug Power Symposium, the first time the new hydrogen fuel cell powered van is being shown in North America.

With Zero CO2 Emissions, Increased Range and Fast Refueling Time, New Hydrogen-powered Renault Master Van expected to be Commercially Available in 2022

“The Renault Master Van is a true game-changer and will serve a diverse array of industries throughout our ecosystem that need powerful, clean and efficient hydrogen mobility solutions,” said Andy Marsh, CEO for Plug Power. “Powered by our hydrogen fuel cell technology, these spacious commercial vehicles produce no emissions and boast a range well over 300 miles. We’re thrilled to be working with the Renault Group and HYVIA to transform industries throughout the world with the power and promise of green hydrogen.”

The zero emission Renault Master Van is equipped with a 30kW fuel cell engine, based on Plug Power’s ProGen technology platform. With over 12m3 of cargo volume, the new commercial vans are expected to be available in 2022, have a range over 300 miles (500 kilometers), and can be refueled in just minutes, making them ideal for any industry needing light commercial vehicles that transport goods and packages.

"I am proud to join Andy and his team at Plug Power to unveil our first Renault Master Van hydrogen prototypes,” said David Holderbach, President of HYVIA. “These powerful commercial vehicles are tailor-made for customers throughout the ecosystem that want to hit sustainability targets, or want hydrogen powered fleets that can go farther than conventional engines and be refueled in minutes, and all of this without CO2 emissions.”

The vehicle unveiled today is just part of the complete HYVIA ecosystem, which includes green hydrogen production (electrolyzers) and distribution (hydrogen refuelling stations), alongside a range of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles (van, chassis, cab and citybus), complementary to battery electric vehicles.

Additional prototypes that Plug Power, Renault and HYVIA expect to unveil include:

Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH: a large van with even more cargo space (19m 3 ) and a range of 250km

) and a range of 250km Master Citybus H2-TECH: an urban minibus that can carry up to 15 passengers, ideal for businesses, municipalities and local public services, with a range of 300km.

To learn more about Plug Power and their work with HYVIA and the Renault Group, tune into the Plug Symposium today. Register at plugsymposium.com .