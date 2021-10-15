Freddie Mac Prices $724 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-HG3, Backed by Properties Controlled by Harbor Group International, LLC
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), backed by a multifamily mortgage loan with one
fixed rate component and two floating rate components. The approximately $724 million in K Certificates (K-HG3 Certificates) are backed by 41 properties indirectly controlled by Harbor Group
International, LLC, or its affiliates. K-HG3 is expected to settle on or about October 21, 2021.
The transaction collateral is part of Freddie Mac’s single-asset, single borrower (SASB) execution. The SASB execution transfers first loss credit risk on either one or multiple properties owned or controlled by a single sponsorship group.
K-HG3 Pricing
|Class
|Principal/Notional Amount (mm)
|Weighted Average Life (Years)
|Spread (bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|AFX-1
|$33.000
|5.48
|S+5
|1.26500%
|1.25288%
|99.9970
|AFX-2
|$401.581
|6.93
|S+13
|1.80600%
|1.48858%
|101.9984
|A-FL
|$289.720
|6.82
|30-day SOFR avg + 19
|30-day SOFR avg + 19
|0.24012%
|100.0000
|X-FX
|Non-Offered
|X-FL
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC
- Co-Managers: Barclays Capital Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.
Related Links
- The K-HG3 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://capitalmarkets.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/khg3oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Investor Presentation
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from
Investor Reporting Packages
The K-HG3 Certificates will not be rated, and will include three senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes. The K-HG3 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-KHG3 Mortgage Trust (KHG3 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KHG3 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B, C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-HG3 Certificates. The KHG3 Trust Class B, C and R Certificates will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
0 Kommentare