Freddie Mac Prices $724 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-HG3, Backed by Properties Controlled by Harbor Group International, LLC

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), backed by a multifamily mortgage loan with one fixed rate component and two floating rate components. The approximately $724 million in K Certificates (K-HG3 Certificates) are backed by 41 properties indirectly controlled by Harbor Group International, LLC, or its affiliates. K-HG3 is expected to settle on or about October 21, 2021.



The transaction collateral is part of Freddie Mac’s single-asset, single borrower (SASB) execution. The SASB execution transfers first loss credit risk on either one or multiple properties owned or controlled by a single sponsorship group.