Revance Provides Regulatory Update on DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Glabellar (Frown) Lines

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021   

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter, or CRL, regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.

In a communication received on October 15, the FDA has determined it is unable to approve the BLA in its present form, and indicated that there are deficiencies related to the FDA’s onsite inspection at Revance’s manufacturing facility. Revance plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA as soon as possible to address the deficiencies raised. No other deficiencies were identified in the CRL.

“We are very disappointed by this unanticipated response from the FDA and are seeking further clarity from the agency. We remain committed to bringing our next-generation neuromodulator product to market in both aesthetic and therapeutic indications,” said Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the OPUL Relational Commerce Platform. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

