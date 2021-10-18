Regis Corporation Names John Davi as Chief Technology Officer

“John’s deep expertise in product development and his track record of growing consumer-facing platforms make him the perfect leader to take our Opensalon ecosystem to the next level. His previous experience serving a multitude of different businesses through digital platforms will accelerate his impact and ensure our technology is world-class and serves our salons and beyond.” Felipe Athayde, Chief Executive Officer said.

Most recently Mr. Davi was Chief Product Officer for the property and casualty insurance platform BriteCore. He was previously Senior Vice President of Product at MINDBODY, Inc., a technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries, acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Mr. Davi brings more than twenty years of technology experience to Regis, including six years as the founding Vice President of Product for the artificial intelligence company Diffbot and five years as Head of Engineering for Cisco Systems’ Media Solutions Group.

Mr. Davi added, “I am excited to join Regis and provide our franchisees with technology to help them attract and retain customers, and manage and grow their businesses. This industry — and many just like it — is ready for a new era of tech-driven growth. Having built and scaled business-defining platforms throughout my career, I recognize in Opensalon the foundation for just that, and I could not be more eager to lead this next phase.”

As an active entrepreneur and advisor, Mr. Davi invested in and developed the core product for the telemedicine company Apostrophe, acquired by Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) in 2021. Mr. Davi received his Bachelor of Arts from Stanford University. He lives in California with his family.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is the world’s largest and leading hair salon company. As of June 30, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,917 worldwide locations. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, Cost Cutters, Roosters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

