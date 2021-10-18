Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27

checkAd

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review third-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should call in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161279/eed4b69c2b to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Hi7r ....

A replay of the call will be available through November 26, 2021, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 10161279. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

