checkAd

EURO Ressources completes the silver stream transaction with Orezone Gold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:45  |  48   |   |   

  NEWS RELEASE Paris: EUR

EURO RESSOURCES COMPLETES THE SILVER STREAM
TRANSACTION WITH OREZONE GOLD

Paris, France, October 18, 2021: EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced acquisition of a silver stream (the “Silver Stream”) from a subsidiary of Orezone Gold Corporation (“Orezone”).

The Silver Stream entitles EURO to receive 50% of the payable silver production over the life of mine on Orezone’s Bomboré Project (“Bomboré”), located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Silver Stream also stipulates a minimum guaranteed delivery obligation in favour of EURO of 37,500 ounces of silver per annum, until delivery of 375,000 ounces of payable silver.

Full details of the transaction can be found in EURO’s news release dated March 1, 2021.

The Bomboré Project

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an AISC of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Assay data and metallurgical studies suggest there is a silver component to the Bomboré deposit, with EURO’s review of assay data indicating that the average silver grade is in the region of 1 g/t and that the silver to gold ratio is approximately 1:1. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million ounces of gold and possesses significant expansion potential.

Orezone plans to develop Bomboré in two stages: Stage 1 is focused on the Free Dig Oxides as a CIL operation with no crushing and minimal grinding with average recoveries of 87%; and Stage 2 will focus on the underlying higher-grade sulphides with a separate crushing and grinding circuit feeding the same CIL circuit as the oxides. This will reduce upfront capital and increase annual production and recovered ounces over the life of mine.

For more information on Bomboré, please visit www.orezone.com.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At September 30, 2021, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at September 30, 2021, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO. This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further requests for information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry
Directeur Général
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email: tbarry@euroressources.net 		Sophie Hallé
Directeur Général Délégué
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email : shalle@euroressources.net

        

Attachment


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EURO Ressources completes the silver stream transaction with Orezone Gold  NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR EURO RESSOURCES COMPLETES THE SILVER STREAM TRANSACTION WITH OREZONE GOLD Paris, France, October 18, 2021: EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrAmerican Pacific Mining Mobilizes Drill to the Past-Producing Gooseberry Silver Mine in Nevada, USA
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrBarrick Sets Up Community Development Fund for Veladero
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrWesthaven Drills 85.45 Metres of 1.09 g/t Gold and 2.43 g/t Silver, Including 3.14 Metres of 10.80 g/t Gold and 24.80 g/t Silver at Shovelnose
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrLabrador Gold Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for Appleton Fault Targets, Mobilizes Drill
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrCandente Copper Agrees to Commercial Terms with Gold Fields to Option the Arikepay Property
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrCollective Mining Makes a Significant Grassroots Discovery at the Donut Target, Drilling 104 Metres at 1.3 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrRSG Group España Selects GTT Managed SD-WAN to Enhance the Digital Experience in Its Gyms
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrPlatinex Announces Drill Results at Shining Tree Property and Completes 3D Magnetic Inversion
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrReservoir Announces Global Publishing Deal With #1 and Platinum-Selling Singer-Songwriter Emeli Sandé
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrGold’n Futures Reports on Its Inaugural Exploration Programs on the Hercules Gold Project Near Geraldton, Ontario
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten