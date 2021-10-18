checkAd

XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 18:07  |  31   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) highlighted the latest technological achievements of China's road machinery industry at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transportation Conference which was hosted from October 14-16 in Beijing, presenting its cutting-edge technologies including 5G intelligent cabin, unmanned technology and full life cycle intelligent road construction solutions.

XCMG’s 5G intelligent cabin drew wide attention at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transportation Conference with the interactive experience allowing visitors to remotely control XCMG’s unmanned road roller in Xuzhou through a VR headset in real time.

Themed "Sustainable Transport, Sustainable Development," the conference centered on the opportunities and challenges of various means of transportation to provide specific solutions for the sustainable development of global transportation.

XCMG's 5G intelligent cabin drew wide attention at the conference with the interactive experience allowing visitors to remotely control XCMG's unmanned road roller in Xuzhou through a VR headset in real time.

"The VR headset can help the operator to monitor the surrounding environment and related vehicle and construction quality data, offering an intelligent solution in areas unsuitable for manual operation, high altitude and extreme climate," said Lu Chuan, president of XCMG. "Adhering to an innovation-driven development strategy, XCMG persists in serving global construction and customers with the best products and services."

Because of its relatively closed and solitary nature, road machinery may be the first sector in the construction machinery industry to achieve large-scale unmanned operations, explained Cui Jisheng, general manager of XCMG Road Machinery. And with the continuous development of information technology and AI, standardized unmanned construction is no longer out of reach. XCMG now has the largest scale unmanned road construction fleet in the world, and it has completed several projects including the maintenance of the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway.

XCMG Road Machinery has participated in many major record-breaking road construction projects at home and abroad, including the Qinghai-Tibet Expressway at an altitude of 4,500 meters, the world's longest desert expressway Beijing-Xinjiang Expressway, the world's highest bridge Beipanjiang Bridge as well as the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya, the Hoima International Airport in Uganda, Africa's largest oil refinery Dangote Refinery in Nigeria and more.

"From supply chain management, design and R&D, manufacturing to remanufacturing throughout the whole value chain, XCMG has adjusted the structure, optimized links, conserved energy and reduced emissions. The operation of XCMG has always been centered on green and sustainable development, and we have transcended the tradition of profit as the sole goal for business operation," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662656/XCMG.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XCMG (000425.SZ) highlighted the latest technological achievements of China's road machinery industry at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transportation Conference which was hosted from October 14-16 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI