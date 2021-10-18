checkAd

Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 18:30  |  42   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Vanilla Market by Type (Madagascar, Mexican, Indian, Indonesian, and Others) and By Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceutical): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026". According to the report, the global vanilla market accounted for USD 510 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 735 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2026.

Zion Market Research Logo

Vanilla is one of the most widely used flavoring agents in the food industry. Vanilla extract is prepared by a process of maceration and percolation of vanilla pods in a solution of water and ethanol. The extract finds its application in various bakery products like cakes, ice-creams, brownies, cupcakes, puddings, and yogurt, worldwide. The global vanilla market is expected to grow notably in the years ahead, owing to the growing demand for frozen desserts and bakery products.

Get Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/vanilla-market

This is majorly due to the increasing disposable income of people and rising demand for processed foods. Another factor stimulating market growth is the vanilla beans application in the medical sector. Studies have shown that vanilla consumption prevents the common cold, respiratory infections, and vomiting. Vanilla is also beneficial for its low caloric value and its common application in the cosmetic industry. However, escalating prices of vanilla bean and low vanilla production due to poor environmental conditions may limit the market.

The global vanilla market is fragmented based on product type and application. The product type includes Madagascar, Mexican, Indian, Indonesian, and others. Madagascar vanilla is the most widely used vanilla type, as it accounts for around 70% of the total vanilla market share. It owes this popularity to its dark, creamy, and rich flavor along with a buttery and sweet aroma. It finds its application in major food products like ice creams, cakes, desserts, and drinks. After Madagascar, the Indonesian vanilla type holds the second position in terms of vanilla production. These beans have a deep and rich vanilla flavor that is appropriate for dark chocolates, cakes, caramels, etc.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Vanilla Market by Type (Madagascar, Mexican, Indian, Indonesian, and Others) and By Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceutical): …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
Returnable Packaging Market worth $141.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI