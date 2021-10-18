checkAd

USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 18:45  |  39   |   |   

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC PINK:USRM), a leader in the development of proprietary, physician-based stem cell therapies and novel regenerative medicine solutions will take steps to relaunch its veterinary …

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC PINK:USRM), a leader in the development of proprietary, physician-based stem cell therapies and novel regenerative medicine solutions will take steps to relaunch its veterinary division to tackle animal health innovation.

U.S. Stem Cell's longstanding animal division, Vetbiologics, has for years provided the Veterinary field with comprehensive regenerative medicine solutions - from training to products and services. Vetbiologics now aims to expand further by stepping directly into the consumer driven pet-care industry.

U.S. pet market sales revenue has increased every year in the last decade, growing from $50.96 billion in 2011 to an estimated $99.1 billion last year. The pet industry experienced extraordinary growth during the COVID-19 pandemic; an impressive 12% of adults with children adopted pets because of and during the pandemic, effectively leaving animal shelters empty for the first time in US history. These middle-aged pets are now growing older, many with specialized needs - matched with wealthier pet-parents with significantly greater budgets to care of their aging pets. Of these pet owners, 21% spent more time and money on their pets during the pandemic and the trends are growing upwards.

The animal health division will focus on these new aging pet requirements, with a specialized focus on pet care, pain, wellness and geriatric care.

"The Company's expansion and growth will directly target consumers as they adjust to pet ownership during and post-pandemic" states Mike Tomas, President & CEO. Adding "from caring for their newly adopted middle-aged or elderly animals to prioritizing their pets' wellness, we will provide solutions to pet parents."

Given the expected market growth and trending movements of the pet industry, through the Vetbiologics division, the Company aims to strategically partner and develop top-tier products and services in line with the projected successes in the field. These offerings will be in addition to Vetbiologics' existing menu of science-based regenerative treatments and veterinarian-specific options.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is an emerging leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products in both human and veterinary stem cell processes. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years, and has certified more than 700 physicians and veterinarians in autologous stem cell therapy worldwide. The company will refocus on its animal health division while it evaluates its future opportunities for its human division and subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.

CONTACT:

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.
1560 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, 4th FL
Sunrise, Fl 33323
Phone: 954.835.1500
Email: usstemcell@us-stemcell.com

SOURCE: U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668572/USRM-to-Focus-on-Animal-Health-and-L ...

U.S. Stem Cell Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC PINK:USRM), a leader in the development of proprietary, physician-based stem cell therapies and novel regenerative medicine solutions will take steps to relaunch its veterinary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
BeMetals Commences Surface Drilling Program at High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Plans to Launch "Fix My Boat", the First Nationally Branded Mobile Marine ...
Michael Toscano, Former President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...