Publicis Groupe Notification of Share Repurchase Transactions
Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Period from October 11 to 15, 2021
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity Code of the Issuer
|
ISIN
|
Intermediary Name
|
Identify Code of the Intermediary
|
Currency
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
FR0000130577
|
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
|
CGET
|
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total number of shares purchased
|
Daily weighted average
|
Gross Consideration
|
Venue
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
11/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
85,846
|
56.5206
|
4,852,067.43
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
11/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
11/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
12/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
99,629
|
56.6099
|
5,639,987.73
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
12/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
12/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
13/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
80,000
|
56.6515
|
4,532,120.00
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
13/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
13/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
14/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
10,519
|
57.7897
|
607,889.85
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
14/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
14/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
15/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
50,100
|
59.1303
|
2,962,428.03
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
15/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
15/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
|
Sum:
|
326,094.00
|
57.0219
|
18,594,493.04
|
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulat ...)
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005852/en/Publicis Groupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare