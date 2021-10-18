checkAd

Publicis Groupe Notification of Share Repurchase Transactions

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Period from October 11 to 15, 2021

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer

ISIN

Intermediary Name

Identify Code of the Intermediary

Currency

PUBLICIS GROUPE

2138004KW8BV57III342

FR0000130577

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

CGET

EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total number of shares purchased

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€)

Gross Consideration

Venue

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

11/10/2021

FR0000130577

85,846

56.5206

4,852,067.43

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

11/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

11/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

12/10/2021

FR0000130577

99,629

56.6099

5,639,987.73

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

12/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

12/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

13/10/2021

FR0000130577

80,000

56.6515

4,532,120.00

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

13/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

13/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

14/10/2021

FR0000130577

10,519

57.7897

607,889.85

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

14/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

14/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

15/10/2021

FR0000130577

50,100

59.1303

2,962,428.03

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

15/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

15/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

* Rounded to four decimal places

 

Sum:

326,094.00

57.0219

18,594,493.04

 

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulat ...)

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

