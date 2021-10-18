Harris Williams Advises ESG Operations, Inc. on its Merger with Inframark LLC

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised ESG Operations, Inc. (ESG) on its merger with Inframark LLC (Inframark), a leading independent provider of outsourced infrastructure services focused on operation and maintenance (O&M) of water and wastewater systems. ESG provides full-service operation, maintenance, management and consulting services to governmental and private sector entities, principally to support water and wastewater infrastructure. The transaction was led by Luke Semple, Matt White, Greg Waller, Marshall Wills and Ken Black of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“It has been a pleasure working with the ESG team on this important transaction,” said Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Founders Clay Sykes and Dan Groselle, and the rest of the team at ESG, built an incredible business by focusing on value creation for their customers and delivering exemplary service. The partnership with Inframark will create one of the premier providers in the sector.”

“ESG quickly became one of the most widely recognized and respected names in the water and wastewater sector,” said Luke Semple, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Their ability to alleviate customers’ pain points – for water assets and across the broader municipal services landscape – has enabled them to become one of the most trusted and valued partners for a range of municipal, government and industrial customers.”

“ESG and other water and wastewater and infrastructure service businesses continue to operate at the forefront of environmental, social and governance transitions,” added Greg Waller, a director at Harris Williams. “Working alongside the Inframark team last year and the ESG team over the past several months, we have seen incredibly strong interest from both strategic and financial investors looking to invest in and support businesses in this sector.”

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing utility operations and public works management companies in the Southeast, ESG was founded in 2003 and provides full-service operation, maintenance, management and consulting services to governmental and private sector entities. ESG works in partnership with its clients to provide water, wastewater, public works, design-build-operate and water tank maintenance services. A proven leader in the utility operations and public works management industry, ESG has received more awards for operations excellence over the past 18 years than all its competitors combined. ESG has 25 office locations throughout the Southeast.