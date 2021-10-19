checkAd

Hyloris Announces Approval of Maxigesic IV in the UK and Ireland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 07:00  |  60   |   |   

  • Maxigesic IV provides a non-opioid, dual mode-of-action pain management alternative to traditional analgesics

Liège, Belgium – 19 October 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces further extension of the European footprint of Maxigesic IV, a novel, unique combination of 1000mg paracetamol and 300mg ibuprofen solution for infusion, for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Maxigesic IV has now obtained regulatory approvals in the UK and Ireland, thereby increasing the number of countries in which Hyloris’ partner AFT Pharmaceuticals obtained regulatory approval for Maxigesic IV to 27 countries, from 21 countries at the end of March 2021. Kensington Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the distributor for the UK, and Jed Pharma Ltd, the distributor in Ireland, are now gearing up to commence sales in the first quarter of 2022.

Annually, over 3.1 million surgical procedures are performed in the UK and Ireland, and the market for postoperative pain in these countries is expected to grow to $122.1 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.23% from 2017-2028.1

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, commented: Maxigesic IV is a breakthrough non-opioid pain treatment, offering surgeons a well-tolerated and effective alternative to highly addictive opioids. We are very pleased that Maxigesic IV is gaining further momentum with additional regulatory approvals and together with our partners, we look forward to making the product available in these key markets.”

Maxigesic IV has been developed under the collaboration agreement signed in 2012 between Hyloris and AFT Pharmaceuticals. The product is currently licensed in over 100 countries across the globe, has been registered in 27 countries and is now launched in 5 countries. Maxigesic IV is protected by several granted patents and pending patent applications.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimising existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 13 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Outside of its core strategic focus, the Company also has 3 high barrier generic products in development and registration phase. Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialisation with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact Hyloris Pharmaceuticals:
Marieke Vermeersch
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
investorrelations@hyloris.com

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements
Hyloris means “high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

1 Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2028 - DelveInsight

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyloris Announces Approval of Maxigesic IV in the UK and Ireland Maxigesic IV provides a non-opioid, dual mode-of-action pain management alternative to traditional analgesics Liège, Belgium – 19 October 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Metatron Announces Legal Services Mobile App
Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Present at Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21st
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...