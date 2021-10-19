checkAd

AXIS Insurance Financial Institutions Unit Grows London Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 10:00  |  26   |   |   

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced three appointments within its Financial Institutions London team, effective immediately. Beth Convey, Julieta Moya and Mark Sutton all join as Senior Underwriters. Reporting to Calum McPherson, Head of Financial Institutions in London, the new hires will be responsible for deepening relationships with existing distribution partners and exploring new relationships that are accretive and sustainable, underpinning the long-term outlook and strategy for AXIS.

“These new appointments speak to the growth of our Financial Institutions business in the London market,” said Mr. McPherson. “Beth, Julieta and Mark have extensive market knowledge and expertise. Their combined experience and diverse yet complementary skill set, along with their proven ability to cultivate strong relationships, will further strengthen our team.”

Beth Convey joins from CNA Hardy where she was responsible for underwriting a portfolio of public and private Financial Institutions and Commercial Entities. Prior to that she spent three years as an underwriter at Neon.

Julieta Moya was previously a Financial Institutions Lead Specialist at Marsh McClennan where she advised clients on insurance opportunities and placement strategy.

Mark Sutton was previously a Financial Institutions Underwriter at Barbican/Arch Insurance Group where he was responsible for business planning and formulating underwriting strategy.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Axis Capital Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIS Insurance Financial Institutions Unit Grows London Team AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced three appointments within its Financial Institutions London team, effective immediately. Beth Convey, Julieta Moya …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Vertex Announces Positive Day 90 Data for the First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Dosed ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
 The Very Good Food Company US Retail Distribution Jumps 126% and Experiences Record Sales of its ...
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Aditxt Announces Pricing of $4.25 Million Public Offering
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21AXIS Capital Provides Initial Comments on Third Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21AXIS Insurance Expands Project and Aircraft Finance Credit Risk Underwriting Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21 AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten