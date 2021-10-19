checkAd

IBC Advanced Alloys Names Chief Technology Officer to Explore Production of New Advanced Alloy Products

Company Also Announces Appointment of 30-Year Investment Cast Alloy Veteran to Lead the Company’s Engineered Materials Division, as well as Several Other Employee Promotions

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) is pleased to announce that it named Ben Rampulla to serve as its Chief Technology Officer, and has named Mark Doelling, a 30-year veteran of the specialty alloy industry, to lead its Engineered Materials (“EM”) Division. The EM Division produces IBC’s high-performance beryllium-aluminum alloy products for defense systems and commercial applications such as semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Ben Rampulla Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Rampulla, a 40+ year veteran of the investment casting industry, has served as President of IBC’s EM division since 2018. As Chief Technology Officer, he will lead a team charged with developing new applications and markets for beryllium-aluminum, beryllium-copper, and other strategic alloys. The Company’s current array of alloy products can be seen here.

Prior to joining IBC, Mr. Rampulla was Director of Engineering at Nu-Cast, Inc., which produced investment castings of beryllium-aluminum and other alloys for aerospace and other industries. Previously, he worked for 29 years at Precision Castparts Corporation, including serving as Chief Engineer at that Company’s aerospace materials foundry, a $40 million-a-year revenue generating facility, and General Manager of Wyman-Gordon Titanium Casting Corp. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Ingersoll-Rand and Hitchiner Manufacturing.

A Six Sigma Blackbelt and Kaizan trainer, Mr. Rampulla received his B.S. in Ceramic Engineering from Rutgers University and is a graduate of the Whittemore School of Business’ Executive Development Program. He is the author of several peer-reviewed publications and previously served on the American Foundry Society’s Committee on Investment Casting and on the American Metals Society (AMS) Material Review Board.

Mark D. Doelling to Lead EM Division

IBC has also appointed Mark D. Doelling as President of the Company’s EM Division, replacing Mr. Rampulla. Mr. Doelling has worked for more than 30 years to grow companies in the turbine engine and industry markets that supply Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) such as GE Aviation, Siemens, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls Royce. Mr. Doelling has also provided consulting services to major manufacturing companies such as Bescast, Precision CastParts, Saudi Electric Corporation, Rotec, Honda Jet, and Eaton Rotor. He served as President and Founder of Casting Turbine Consulting LLC, President of Triax Turbine Components, and President/Founder of Dynamic Turbine LLC. He also served in senior management positions with Sermatech, Wyman Gordon Investment Castings, and Precision Founders, Inc. Mr. Doelling received his B.A. in Business Administration from Georgia Southern University.

