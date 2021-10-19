checkAd

KKR Purchases Kobalt Capital’s Fund II Music Rights Portfolio for Approximately $1.1 Billion

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Kobalt Capital Limited (“Kobalt Capital” or “KCL”) today announced that KKR, together with its co-invest partner, Dundee Partners, the investment office of the Hendel family, have purchased the KMR Music Royalties II portfolio (“Fund II” or the “Portfolio”) from KCL for approximately $1.1 billion. The Portfolio is comprised primarily of music publishing copyrights for established works and includes a diverse collection of over 62,000 copyrights by highly acclaimed artists and songwriters across Pop, Rock, Dance, Hip Hop, Country and other genres. Kobalt Music Publishing will continue to administer and service the works in Fund II under a multi-year agreement.

The transaction connects the works in the Portfolio with long-term owners who are deeply committed to respecting artists and investing in the longevity and global reach of their music. The transaction has been completed by Chord Music Partners (“Chord”), a platform established by KKR with Dundee Partners. KKR will also contribute other music assets purchased over the past year to Chord, positioning the platform as owner of a diversified portfolio of music rights representing some of the most iconic musical works from the last five decades. Music strategy firm mtheory was instrumental in the development of Chord.

“We are thrilled to purchase this diverse collection of iconic songs. We look forward to investing in the success of this music and working collaboratively with Kobalt and the artists and songwriters who created it,” said Jenny Box, Partner at KKR. “This transaction positions us with significant scale, which we will continue to grow by providing flexible, creative capital to music rights owners. Across KKR, we are investing in innovative technology, media and entertainment businesses that are connecting fans to music in new ways and we are excited about how this can enhance the value and reach of these songs.”

Kobalt Capital Chief Investment Officer and Kobalt Founder & Chairman Willard Ahdritz said: “When we launched Kobalt Capital in 2011, we wanted to work with music we loved and would continue to live on for many decades to come. Our announcement today acknowledges this focus, our predicted market development and the great work we have done at KCL. I am also proud that creators and rights owners put their belief in us to take care of their timeless music and represent it well. We are excited to welcome KKR and Dundee Partners as Kobalt Music clients as the new owners of the Fund II works."

